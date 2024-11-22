News & Insights

Codere Online to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 22, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Codere Online (CDRO) has released an update.

Codere Online, a prominent online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, will announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 27th. The company will provide insights into its performance and business updates during a conference call on the same day. Codere Online continues to strengthen its market presence through its comprehensive online and physical gaming operations.

