Markets
EA

Codemasters To Recommend Electronic Arts Offer - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The board of directors of Codemasters confirmed that it has withdrawn its recommendation of the offer for Codemasters made by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO). The decision follows the announcement of a recommended cash offer for Codemasters by Codex Games, an indirect subsidiary of Electronic Arts. Codemasters said it intends unanimously to recommend the Electronic Arts offer. The EA offer price of 604 pence per share in cash represents an aggregate value of 945 million pounds.

The Codemasters Board proposed to adjourn the Court Meeting and the Codemasters General Meeting to be held on 21 December 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EA TTWO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular