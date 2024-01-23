Codelco to issue dollar-denominated bonds for 2036 and 2053, IFR reports

SANTIAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco COBRE.UL, the world's largest copper producer, said on Tuesday it is issuing unsecured dollar-denominated debt maturing in 2036 and 2053, capital markets publication IFR reported.

IFR said the bonds, set to be placed later in the day, are expected to price some 265 basis points above comparable U.S. Treasury issues. It listed Bank of America, Citi, J.P. Morgan and Santander as bookrunners.

Codelco's production has slumped to its lowest level in 25 years due to operational problems and delays in its expansion projects, though top executives have given assurances that production will begin to recover this year.

The state-owned company has also been tasked with leading a push to boost state control over Chile's lithium industry. It announced a takeover deal with an Australian firm earlier Tuesday, even as it contends with rising debt loads.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

