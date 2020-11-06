Codelco signs up Chinese buyer to 2021 copper premium rollover -sources

By Tom Daly

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Top global copper producer Codelco on Friday agreed a contract with a major Chinese buyer for 20,000-30,000 tonnes of annual copper supply at a premium of $88 a tonne in 2021, two sources at the Chilean company said.

The premium, which Codelco kept steady at this year's level in its recent offer to state-run Chinese clients, is paid on top of London Metal Exchange copper prices CMCU3 for physical delivery of copper cathodes into China, the world's biggest copper consumer, and is a widely watched industry benchmark.

The volume agreed with the buyer is also a rollover of the amount it took from Codelco this year, said the sources, who declined to identify the customer and asked not to be named as the information was not public.

Codelco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The company's Chinese clients had resisted signing up to a premium of $88, which has been Codelco's rate for China since 2019, when the offer went out last week, arguing it was much too high and that the current market rate was closer to $50.

With only one Chinese buyer agreeing so far, talks on Codelco's annual contracts continue.

Another closely watched indicator - the Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which is paid on top of LME prices to import copper through the Yangshan bonded warehouse zone in China - is currently at $48 a tonne, the lowest since May 2019, indicating a decline in physical copper demand.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero in Santiago and Shivani Singh in Beijing; Editing by Jane Merriman and Louise Heavens)

