US Markets

Codelco says old Chuqui mine's output wins it a stay of execution

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Thursday it would continue to dig another year at its century-old open cast Chuquicamata mine which has had good yields.

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Thursday it would continue to dig another year at its century-old open cast Chuquicamata mine which has had good yields.

Codelco had originally planned to shut the mine in December to focus on its new underground operation, which has already started up.

However, the company said in a statement that during 2020 the pit mine will have contributed more than 30,000 tonnes of additional fine copper to the budget plan and would be kept running into 2021.

Mineral loading and extraction equipment will continue to operate in the pit, as well as maintenance and production support services, the company said.

Codelco, which turns over all its profits to the Chilean state, has maintained production and financial performance despite operational restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the transformation of "Chuqui" from open pit to underground has strained the company's relations with its unions, which are resisting the associated job losses.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular