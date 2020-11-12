Codelco says old Chuqui mine's output wins it a stay of execution

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Thursday it would continue to dig another year at its century-old open cast Chuquicamata mine which has had good yields.

Codelco had originally planned to shut the mine in December to focus on its new underground operation, which has already started up.

However, the company said in a statement that during 2020 the pit mine will have contributed more than 30,000 tonnes of additional fine copper to the budget plan and would be kept running into 2021.

Mineral loading and extraction equipment will continue to operate in the pit, as well as maintenance and production support services, the company said.

Codelco, which turns over all its profits to the Chilean state, has maintained production and financial performance despite operational restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the transformation of "Chuqui" from open pit to underground has strained the company's relations with its unions, which are resisting the associated job losses.

