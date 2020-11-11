Codelco rolls over Asia copper premium with S.Korean client - sources

By Tom Daly and Zandi Shabalala

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco has managed to roll over its premium for copper supply to Asian markets, other than China, with a South Korean customer at the current rate of $83 a tonne into next year, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

One of the sources said the client was a cable maker, which he declined to name, and put the volume it had agreed to take in 2021 at more than 50,000 tonnes of copper.

The premium is paid on top of London Metal Exchange copper prices CMCU3 for physical delivery of copper cathodes - a basic copper product used to make copper wire and cables for the power sector - on a cost, insurance and freight (c.i.f.) basis.

The South Korean settlement is a boost for Codelco's attempts to keep its premiums at 2020 levels around the world, even as some customers baulk at agreeing to what they say is a high price out of sync with current market rates SMM-CUYP-CN.

Codelco has already rolled over its China premium at $88 a tonne with one major buyer, Reuters reported last week, and the first source said on Wednesday that the company was making good progress on signing up other customers in the country.

In other Asian markets, such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, for which Codelco sets a separate premium, the company offered "a rollover as well" at $83, a second source said, confirming the South Korean deal.

"Things are moving, slowly but surely," the third source said, talking about Codelco's 2021 contract negotiations in Asia as a whole. All sources declined to be named as the information was not public.

Codelco, the world's biggest producer of mined copper, which also sets premiums for sales to Europe and the United States, declined to comment.

