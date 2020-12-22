US Markets

Codelco reaches advance labor deal at Chuquicamata copper mine

Contributor
Fabian Cambero. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said Tuesday it had reached a labor agreement ahead of schedule with the union of supervisors at its Chuquicamata mine.

The 36-month agreement enters into force on April 1. The company agreed to a signing bonus worth nearly $5,000, but did not increase worker's salaries.

The Chuquicamata mine, a massive deposit that produced 385,309 tonnes of copper in 2019, lies in a region that was especially hard hit by coronavirus.

Codelco largely maintained production at Chuquicamata and elsewhere amid the pandemic by reducing staff, adjusting schedules and temporarily shelving projects at the pandemic's peak.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero. Writing by Dave Sherwood. Editing by Jane Merriman)

