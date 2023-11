Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco has offered its Chinese buyers a copper cathode premium of $89 per metric ton for 2024, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The offer is 36% lower than the $140 per ton this year.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Julian Luk in London; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

