Codelco launches bonds issue for 2036 and 2053, IFR reports

January 23, 2024 — 02:50 pm EST

SANTIAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco COBRE.UL, the world's largest copper producer, on Tuesday launched an issue of $2 billion in unsecured dollar-denominated debt maturing in 12 and 29 years, capital markets publication IFR reported.

The 2036 bond is pegged for some $1.5 billion at 230 basis points above comparable U.S. Treasury issues, IFR said, while the 2053 bond is worth $500 million at around 235 basis points above Treasuries.

IFR, which listed Bank of America, Citi, J.P. Morgan and Santander as bookrunners, said the pricing is expected later Tuesday and the issue should be settled on Friday.

Codelco's production has slumped to its lowest level in 25 years due to operational problems and delays in its expansion projects, though top executives have given assurances that production will begin to recover this year.

The state-owned company has also been tasked with leading a push to boost state control over Chile's lithium industry. It announced a takeover deal with an Australian firm earlier Tuesday, even as it contends with rising debt loads.

