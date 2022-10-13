Codelco hikes 2023 European copper premiums to around $235, a record high -sources

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world’s biggest copper miner, is offering to sell copper to European buyers at a record high premium around $235 a tonne this year, a rise of 85% from 2021, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The premiums set by state-owned Codelco for physical delivery of copper, paid on top of the London Metal Exchange contract CMCU3, are seen as a benchmark for global contracts.

Codelco in London declined to comment.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.