Codelco hikes 2023 European copper premiums to around $235, a record high -sources

Pratima Desai Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's Codelco, the world’s biggest copper miner, is offering to sell copper to European buyers at a record high premium around $235 a tonne this year, a rise of 85% from 2021, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The premiums set by state-owned Codelco for physical delivery of copper, paid on top of the London Metal Exchange contract CMCU3, are seen as a benchmark for global contracts.

Codelco in London declined to comment.

