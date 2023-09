SANTIAGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned mining company Codelco expects to reach an agreement with lithium miner SQM this year, Codelco chairman Maximo Pacheco said on Monday.

Chile's government earlier this year announced plans to strengthen state control of the white metal.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

