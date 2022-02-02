US Markets
Codelco, Collahuasi copper mine production up in December - Chile's Cochilco

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

Chilean state-owned Codelco's copper production rose 4.3% year-on-year in December to 164,600 tons and the Collahuasi copper mine - a joint venture by Glencore and Anglo American - saw output increase 12.9% to 49,900 tons, the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile extraction at BHP's BHP.AX Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, fell 17.6% in December to 86,400 tons.

