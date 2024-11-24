News & Insights

Codeifai Limited Secures Funding to Boost Growth

November 24, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

YPB Group Ltd. (AU:CDE) has released an update.

Codeifai Limited (ASX: CDE) has successfully raised $121,600 through a discounted share placement to Ltc Long Short Fund Pty Ltd, bolstering its working capital and trade creditor resources. This strategic move, facilitated by Oakley Capital, highlights Codeifai’s commitment to enhancing its digital and AI-powered brand solutions. The new shares are set to trade shortly, offering an exciting opportunity for investors in the expanding tech sector.

