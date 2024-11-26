CODEIFAI Limited Lists Over 121 Million New Securities

YPB Group Ltd. (AU:CDE) has released an update.
CODEIFAI Limited has announced a new listing of 121,115,538 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CDE. This move is part of previously announced transactions, aiming to bolster the company’s market presence and attract investor interest. The securities were officially issued on November 26, 2024.
