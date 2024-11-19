News & Insights

Codeifai Limited Issues Shares for Loan Facilitation

November 19, 2024 — 10:40 pm EST

YPB Group Ltd. (AU:CDE) has released an update.

Codeifai Limited has issued 150 million shares to Oakley as a non-cash payment for facilitating a loan facility in November 2024. This move aligns with a previously signed mandate where Oakley committed to supporting the company’s funding needs. The issuance is separate from sign-on shares that require shareholder approval.

