Codeifai Limited Issues Shares for Loan Facilitation

Codeifai Limited (AU:CDE) has released an update.

Codeifai Limited has issued 150 million shares to Oakley as a non-cash payment for facilitating a loan facility in November 2024. This move aligns with a previously signed mandate where Oakley committed to supporting the company’s funding needs. The issuance is separate from sign-on shares that require shareholder approval.

