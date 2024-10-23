News & Insights

Codeifai Introduces AI-Powered URL Shortener

October 23, 2024 — 09:00 pm EDT

YPB Group Ltd. (AU:CDE) has released an update.

Codeifai Limited has unveiled a new AI-driven URL shortener feature within its ConnectQR platform, aiming to drive subscriber growth and revenue by offering advanced link-sharing and analytics capabilities. This innovative feature targets the burgeoning affiliate marketing industry, enhancing businesses’ ability to optimize marketing campaigns and track engagement. By integrating AI-powered insights, ConnectQR provides a competitive edge in the URL shortening market.

