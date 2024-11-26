News & Insights

Codeifai Expands Share Capital to Boost Growth

November 26, 2024 — 01:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

YPB Group Ltd. (AU:CDE) has released an update.

Codeifai Limited (ASX: CDE), a prominent digital and AI-powered brand solutions provider, has issued over 121 million fully paid ordinary shares to Ltc Long Short Fund Pty Ltd. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing their scalability and profitability, reinforcing their commitment to empowering brands with advanced digital engagement solutions. The company’s shares are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, offering promising opportunities for investors.

