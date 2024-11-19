Codeifai Expands Market Reach with Major Share Issue

YPB Group Ltd. (AU:CDE) has released an update.

Codeifai Limited (ASX: CDE), a digital and AI-powered brand solutions provider, has issued 280 million fully paid ordinary shares to Dolphin Corporate Investments and Oakley Capital Partners. This move aims to boost their market presence and enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s focus on scalable, high-margin digital engagement solutions.

