Code testing startup Antithesis raises seed funding at $215 mln valuation

February 13, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

By Krystal Hu

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Software testing startup Antithesis has raised $47 million in seed funding, valuing the company at $215 million, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Amplify Partners, Tamarack Global, and First In Ventures led the funding round, the source added.

The Washington-based startup was co-founded by serial entrepreneur Will Wilson, who sold his last startup FoundationDB to Apple AAPL.O in 2015.

In an interview on Monday, Wilson said that Antithesis' artificial intelligence-powered software can scan programs under development for bugs in codes. It boosts software engineers' productivity by reproducing and providing debugging information. The tool works with a variety of coding languages.

The company plans to use the funding invest in sales and marketing while expanding the team with the funding, according to Wilson.

The company said it already works with enterprise customers, including MongoDB MDB.O and Palantir PLTR.N.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in Toronto; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

