Codan Limited Reports Robust Financial Growth in FY24

October 22, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Codan Limited (AU:CDA) has released an update.

Codan Limited reported a stellar performance for FY24, with group revenues soaring by 21% to $550 million and net profit after tax increasing by 24%. The company’s Communications and metal detection businesses both contributed significantly to this growth, showcasing strong revenue increases and improved margins. Codan remains focused on investing in its core segments to drive sustainable, profitable growth in the coming years.

