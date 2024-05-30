News & Insights

Codan Limited Director Ups Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 11:09 pm EDT

Codan Limited (AU:CDA) has released an update.

Codan Limited’s director Heith Mackay-Cruise has increased his indirect stake in the company through on-market trades, acquiring a total of 4,500 shares in three separate tranches at varying prices, resulting in a new total holding of 19,500 shares. The transactions were completed on the 29th and 31st of May 2024, with no securities disposed of during the process.

