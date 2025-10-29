Codan (CODAF) Price Target Increased by 234.99% to 20.03

The average one-year price target for Codan (OTCPK:CODAF) has been revised to $20.03 / share. This is an increase of 234.99% from the prior estimate of $5.98 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.00 to a high of $27.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 181.76% from the latest reported closing price of $7.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codan. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODAF is 0.05%, an increase of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.02% to 7,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,497K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing a decrease of 14.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODAF by 7.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 934K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODAF by 3.71% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 757K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODAF by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 696K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 531K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

