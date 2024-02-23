Codan (ASX:CDA) Price Target Increased by 15.93% to 10.48

The average one-year price target for Codan (ASX:CDA) has been revised to 10.48 / share. This is an increase of 15.93% from the prior estimate of 9.04 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.18 to a high of 11.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from the latest reported closing price of 8.40 / share.

Codan Maintains 2.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.20%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codan. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDA is 0.04%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 9,084K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,672K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDA by 15.09% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,073K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing a decrease of 40.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDA by 29.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 990K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDA by 2.20% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 588K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 583K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDA by 8.80% over the last quarter.

