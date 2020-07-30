Coda Protocol Touts User Growth One Year Into Testnet

Coda protocolâs disappearing blockchain is still in the testnet phase, but the O(1) Labs-led project has already garnered a substantial following.

O(1) Labs Head of Product Bijan Shahrokhi told CoinDesk the project has grown its member-base 1,200% since unveiling its testnet for a protocol that cuts down blockchain size using recursive zk-SNARKs exactly one year ago today.

Those 850 users are scattered among 28 different countries, including Russia, Germany, the U.S., China and South Korea, Shahrokhi said. Partner firms now include Bison Trails and Figment Networks.

âThe rapid community growth and global participation is validation for what the lightweight blockchain and ZKP featureset supplied by Coda brings to the table,â said O(1) Labs CEO Evan Shapiro.

The team expects its mainnet to launch in Q4.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.