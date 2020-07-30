Cryptocurrencies

Coda Protocol Touts User Growth One Year Into Testnet

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Coda protocolâs disappearing blockchain is still in the testnet phase, but the O(1) Labs-led project has already garnered a substantial following.

  • O(1) Labs Head of Product Bijan Shahrokhi told CoinDesk the project has grown its member-base 1,200% since unveiling its testnet for a protocol that cuts down blockchain size using recursive zk-SNARKs exactly one year ago today.
  • Those 850 users are scattered among 28 different countries, including Russia, Germany, the U.S., China and South Korea, Shahrokhi said. Partner firms now include Bison Trails and Figment Networks.
  • âThe rapid community growth and global participation is validation for what the lightweight blockchain and ZKP featureset supplied by Coda brings to the table,â said O(1) Labs CEO Evan Shapiro.
  • The team expects its mainnet to launch in Q4.

