Coda Protocol Hoping to Expand User Base by Teaching People How to Run Nodes for Free
Blockchain firm Coda Protocol announced the launching of its node operator mentorship program on Wednesday.Â
- In a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the firm said that in order to train people to run nodes it would pair them with âtechnical ambassadorsâ from its team, and this program would also be a gateway for applicants to seek a grant of Codaâs tokens to help develop the network.Â Â
- We are proud that 30% of our community comes to us having never run a node before,â said Evan Shapiro, CEO of O(1)Labs, the firm developing Coda Protocol, in the statement. âWe made this program to really make it easy for people to get involved with what weâre building,â he added.Â
- According to Shapiro, Coda is also on track for its expected mainnent launch in Q4. âItâs just a few more testnets and weâll be there,â he said.Â
