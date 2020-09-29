Coda Protocol Changes Name After Trademark Dispute With R3

O(1) Labs-led lightweight blockchain project Coda Protocol is being relaunched under a new name: Ã¢ÂÂMina.Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ

The name change follows a confidential settlement reached between O(1) Labs and R3, a software and blockchain development firm. A trademark infringement lawsuit filed by R3 in October last year alleged that the name Coda was similar enough to R3Ã¢ÂÂs Corda blockchain, and could possibly confuse prospective clients.ÃÂ

Although court documents show the lawsuit was dropped by R3 in December 2019, O(1) labs is now renaming the blockchain and phasing out its usage of Coda.ÃÂ



While O(1) labs said that settlement reached in the trademark dispute was confidential, a letter undersigned by the newly minted Mina community seemed to express some dissatisfaction. Ã¢ÂÂYes, youÃ¢ÂÂre bigger and have more money than us Ã¢ÂÂ but weÃ¢ÂÂve got more important things to do. So today, weÃ¢ÂÂre saying goodbye to Coda,Ã¢ÂÂ read the letter addressed to R3.



The lightweight blockchain, which claims that it will always stay the same size Ã¢ÂÂ 22 kilobytes Ã¢ÂÂ is currently in its testnet phase.ÃÂ

Also read: Coda Protocol Hoping to Expand User Base by Teaching People How to Run Nodes for Free

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.