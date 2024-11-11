News & Insights

Coda Octopus price target raised to $11 from $9 at Alliance Global Partners

November 11, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger raised the firm’s price target on Coda Octopus (CODA) to $11 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company last week announced it acquired Precision Acoustics, a provider of technology that tests to ensure products are not damaged and mainly services the medical industry, for $5.2M upfront and possibly another $1.3M in earn out payments. Although the firm awaits further discussion on the next conference call before adjusting its model, it believes Precision could add $4M-$7M in incremental revenue and 4c-7c of EPS, annually.

