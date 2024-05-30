Coda Octopus Group Welcomes New Board Member Dr. McFadzean

The latest announcement is out from Coda Octopus Group (CODA).

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has appointed Dr. Angus McFadzean, a co-founder of its Marine Technology Business, to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2024. Bringing a wealth of experience from his tenure as the R&D Director and his work on key technologies and cyber security, Dr. McFadzean is also academically accomplished with a master’s and PhD in electrical and electronic engineering. With his election, he has been awarded shares in the company and will be compensated in line with standard practices for his contributions to the board.

