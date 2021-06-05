Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Coda Octopus Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$2.3m ÷ (US$40m - US$3.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, Coda Octopus Group has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Coda Octopus Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Coda Octopus Group.

So How Is Coda Octopus Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Coda Octopus Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 6.1%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, Coda Octopus Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 7.7% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about Coda Octopus Group because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Since the stock has skyrocketed 589% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

