Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Coda Octopus Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$4.1m ÷ (US$44m - US$3.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Thus, Coda Octopus Group has an ROCE of 10.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10.0%.

NasdaqCM:CODA Return on Capital Employed December 4th 2021

So How Is Coda Octopus Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Coda Octopus Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Coda Octopus Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 299% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

