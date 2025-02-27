Coda Octopus Group, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. will discuss its FQ2025 results on March 17, 2025, during a conference call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CODA Insider Trading Activity

$CODA insiders have traded $CODA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CODA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIELS SONDERGAARD purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $0

$CODA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $CODA stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Orlando, FL, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Coda Octopus Group, Inc.





(“CODA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CODA), aglobal marketleader in real-time 3D/4D/5D and 6D imaging sonar technology for real-time subsea intelligence and new generation augmented reality diving technology, will host a conference call on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2025 (“FQ2025”). A press release detailing these results will be issued before the opening of trading on March 17, 2025.





The Company’s management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Monday, March 17, 2025





Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)





U.S. dial-in numbers: 1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879





International number: 1-201-389-0879





Conference ID: 13751915





The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay





here





.





Persons interested in attending are required to call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please press *0.





A replay of the call will be available after approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 30, 2024.





Telephone replay numbers: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Conference ID: 13751915







About Coda Octopus Group, Inc.







The Company, founded in 1994, is an established supplier to the Underwater/Subsea market. It supplies a range of hardware and software solutions to this market which includes key proprietary real time 4D/5D/6D imaging sonars, marketed under the name Echoscope



®



and Echoscope PIPE



®



addressing the underwater imaging sensor market along with new generation diving technology, Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) system. The Company’s Echoscope PIPE



®



sonar generates real-time 3D/4D/5D images of moving objects underwater including in zero visibility water conditions. Echoscope technology is used globally for numerous applications in both the commercial offshore market and defense underwater markets. Applications for the Echoscope



®



technology include complex mapping underwater, subsea intervention, subsea asset placements, salvage and recovery, search and rescue, offshore renewables cable installations and surveys, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation, mining applications, robotics (3D Perception and Depth), breakwater construction and monitoring, decommissioning, diving applications and port and harbor security.





The recently launched new generation of diving technology, DAVD, has the potential to change the way global diving operations are performed (both in the Defense and Commercial space) because it is a fully integrated singular system for topside control and fully connected diver HUD system, allowing both the topside and diver to share a range of critical information and visualize the same underwater scene. Furthermore, the DAVD integrates the Company’s sonar technology, which allows dive operations to be performed in zero visibility conditions, a common problem that besets these operations.





The Company recently acquired Precision Acoustics Limited, an acoustics sensor and materials business.





The Company also includes two discrete Defense engineering businesses Coda Octopus Martech Ltd (UK based) and Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. (US based) whose primary business model is to supply sub-assemblies into broader mission critical programs in the capacity of sub-contractors to the Prime Defense Contractors. Their scope of supply under these programs typically includes concept, design, prototype, manufacturing, and post-sale support. This gives them the opportunity to have repeat orders for these sub-assemblies through the life of these programs.





For further information, please visit





http://www.codaoctopusgroup.com





or contact us at





coda@codaoctopusgroup.com







.









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Coda Octopus Group, Inc. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “assume” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Those forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, restrictions on our business operations due to the Pandemic, customer demand for our products and market prices; the outcome of our ongoing research and development efforts relating to our products including our patented real time 3D solutions; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and other examples of forward looking statement set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2025, and the subsequently filed 10-Qs and 8-Ks. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.







Contact:







Geoff Turner





Coda Octopus Group, Inc.





1- 407-768- 0988









coda.ir@codaoctopusgroup.com







