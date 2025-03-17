CODA OCTOPUS GROUP Earnings Results: $CODA Reports Quarterly Earnings

CODA OCTOPUS GROUP ($CODA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $5,210,000, beating estimates of $5,204,040 by $5,960.

CODA OCTOPUS GROUP Insider Trading Activity

CODA OCTOPUS GROUP insiders have traded $CODA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CODA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIELS SONDERGAARD purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $0

CODA OCTOPUS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of CODA OCTOPUS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

