CODA OCTOPUS GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CODA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CODA OCTOPUS GROUP ($CODA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,204,040 and earnings of $0.03 per share.
CODA OCTOPUS GROUP Insider Trading Activity
CODA OCTOPUS GROUP insiders have traded $CODA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CODA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIELS SONDERGAARD purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $0
CODA OCTOPUS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of CODA OCTOPUS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TOUCHSTONE CAPITAL, INC. removed 76,986 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $558,148
- TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 44,918 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,707
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 37,999 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,532
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 25,003 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,773
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 24,084 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,577
- STATE STREET CORP added 18,900 shares (+145.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,987
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 14,603 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,341
