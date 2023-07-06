Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.77% from the latest reported closing price of 7.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coda Octopus Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODA is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 2,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 615K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Touchstone Capital holds 332K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODA by 97,461.97% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 246K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODA by 109,088.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 223K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODA by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 96K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coda Octopus Group Inc., founded in 1994, manufactures and markets patented real-time 3D subsea sonar technology, the Echoscope®, which enables real-time 3D imaging and mapping in zero visibility conditions underwater. Echoscope® is used globally in numerous applications including defense, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation and surveys, and port and harbor security. In addition to the Marine Products business, Coda Octopus Products Ltd., CODA's two defense products and engineering services businesses are Coda Octopus Colmek and Coda Octopus Martech.

