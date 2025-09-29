Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Coda Octopus Group (NasdaqCM:CODA) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.67% from the latest reported closing price of $8.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coda Octopus Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODA is 0.05%, an increase of 28.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 1,700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 300K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODA by 26.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 112K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing a decrease of 188.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODA by 57.60% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 79K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODA by 4.58% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

