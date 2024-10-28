News & Insights

Coda Minerals Unveils New Securities Class with 2029 Expiry

Coda Minerals Ltd (AU:COD) has released an update.

Coda Minerals Ltd has announced the release of a new class of quoted securities, identified as CODO, with options exercisable at $0.15 and set to expire on March 28, 2029. This development is accompanied by a distribution schedule revealing the top 20 option holders, showcasing significant interest from entities such as Lujeta Pty Ltd and Peanut Capital Pty Ltd. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity, given the detailed structuring and strategic timeline up to 2029.

