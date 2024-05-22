Coda Minerals Ltd Announces New Security Quotation

Coda Minerals Ltd (AU:COD) has released an update.

Coda Minerals Ltd has applied for the quotation of over 10 million new ordinary fully paid securities, set to be issued on May 22, 2024. This move represents the company’s latest financial development, hinting at potential growth and investment opportunities for interested market participants.

