Coda Minerals Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Coda Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 29,232,468 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 5, 2024. This move, part of previously announced transactions, marks a significant step for the company in expanding its market presence. Investors in the financial markets may find this development of interest as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

