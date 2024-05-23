Coda Minerals Director Ups Stake with Share Acquisition

Coda Minerals Ltd (AU:COD) has released an update.

Coda Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the interest of director Keith Jones, who has acquired an additional 2,777,777 ordinary shares and 1,388,889 options, with the options having an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiration date of March 28, 2029. The shares were acquired at a price of $0.09 each, significantly impacting his total held securities, which now include over 7 million shares and 2 million options across various accounts and trusts.

