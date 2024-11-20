News & Insights

Coda Minerals Announces Shareholder Meeting in December

November 20, 2024 — 12:19 am EST

Coda Minerals Ltd (AU:COD) has released an update.

Coda Minerals Ltd has announced a General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 20, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by proxy voting, with forms due by December 18, 2024. Details for obtaining meeting notices and voting instructions are available on the company’s website.

