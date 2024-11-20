Coda Minerals Announces Shareholder Meeting in December

Coda Minerals Ltd (AU:COD) has released an update.
Coda Minerals Ltd has announced a General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 20, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by proxy voting, with forms due by December 18, 2024. Details for obtaining meeting notices and voting instructions are available on the company’s website.
