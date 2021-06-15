Cocrystal's (COCP) Antiviral CDI-45205 Effective Against COVID-19

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP announced that its lead preclinical candidate, CDI-45205, a SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor, has been found to be effective against the original strain of the COVID-19 virus as well as two prominent variants of the same.

Per the press release, a third-party laboratory contracted by Cocrystal conducted in vitro studies which evaluated the antiviral activity of CDI-45205 and its analogs in VeroE6-eGFP cells infected with the original strain of the COVID-19 virus (Wuhan strain) and the B.1.1.7 variant found in the United Kingdom as well B.1.351, the South African variant.

In the study, CDI-45205 and its analogs demonstrated robust antiviral activity against both the U.K. and South Africa variants, surpassing the activity observed with the original strain of COVID-19. The company believes that CDI-45205 can become an effective treatment of COVID-19 and its emerging new variants in the days ahead.

Notably, two reference inhibitors, including Gilead Sciences’ GILD Veklury (remdesivir) and PF-00835231, another SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor, were incorporated in the above-mentioned study as comparators.

The company plans to further test the antiviral activity of CDI-45205 against other emerging variants, including the deadly Indian counterpart.

Shares of Cocrystal were up 9.6% on Monday following the announcement of the news. In fact, the stock has increased 0.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.1%.

Cocrystal is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics. In December 2020, the company selected CDI-45205 as the lead compound for development against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

We remind investors that the FDA granted full approval to Veklury for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and the European Commission granted conditional Marketing Authorization to the same. It was earlier granted an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) by the FDA.

Notably, other antibody drugs approved for emergency use for treating high-risk COVID-19 patients are Eli Lilly’s LLY cocktail therapy, bamlanivimab plus etesevimab, and Regeneron’s REGN antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab).

Last month, the FDA granted an EUA to Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline’s dual-action monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab, for high-risk COVID-19.

Zacks Rank

Cocrystal currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

