Cocrystal Pharma Receives Pre-IND Feedback Regarding CC-42344 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) said it has received Pre-Investigational New Drug feedback from the FDA regarding CC-42344 as a potential oral treatment for pandemic and seasonal influenza A. The feedback was provided in a written response to a Pre-IND package and questions submitted by the company in January 2024.

"We value the FDA guidance as we prepare to file the IND for our Phase 2b trial and open enrollment of patients in the U.S.," said Sam Lee, Cocrystal's President and co-CEO.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.