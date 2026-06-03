Cocrystal Pharma Names James Sapirstein CEO, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) on Wednesday announced that it has appointed James Sapirstein chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing co-chief executives Sam Lee and Jim Martin.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Cocrystal Pharma were up 5.60 percent, changing hands at $1.1088, after closing Tuesday's regular session 5.41 percent lower.

Sapirstein previously served as chief executive of Contravir Pharmaceuticals and Tobira Therapeutics. He has led 23 product launches and held senior roles at Gilead Sciences and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Following the management change, Lee will continue as president and become chief scientific officer, while Martin will remain chief financial officer.

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