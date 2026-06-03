Markets
COCP

Cocrystal Pharma Names James Sapirstein CEO, Stock Up In Pre-market

June 03, 2026 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) on Wednesday announced that it has appointed James Sapirstein chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing co-chief executives Sam Lee and Jim Martin.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Cocrystal Pharma were up 5.60 percent, changing hands at $1.1088, after closing Tuesday's regular session 5.41 percent lower.

Sapirstein previously served as chief executive of Contravir Pharmaceuticals and Tobira Therapeutics. He has led 23 product launches and held senior roles at Gilead Sciences and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Following the management change, Lee will continue as president and become chief scientific officer, while Martin will remain chief financial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COCP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.