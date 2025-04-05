COCRYSTAL PHARMA Earnings Preview: Recent $COCP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COCRYSTAL PHARMA ($COCP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.54 per share.
COCRYSTAL PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of COCRYSTAL PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 25,673 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,859
- VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 10,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,200
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,220 shares (+573.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,544
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,046 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,192
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 4,200 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,484
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,630 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,312
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,913 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,864
