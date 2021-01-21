Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.3%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock picked up sharply from the near-flat trend of $1.36 to $2.19 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Cocrystal Pharma currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Price

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. price | Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.