Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Completes Research Obligations With Merck

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP announced that it has completed all research obligations under the Merck MRK exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement and the latter is now solely responsible for further development of the influenza A/B antiviral compounds. The influenza A/B antiviral compounds were discovered using Cocrystal’s unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise.

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 192.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 13.8%.

According to the agreement announced in January 2019, Merck had an option for Cocrystal to perform up to 12 months of additional work, if the initial two years of collaboration did not progress as expected. However, the goals were achieved within the timeline by the collaboration and hence, there was no need for Merck to exercise this option.

There is a huge unmet need for influenza antivirals and Merck will continue further development of the antiviral agents in the influenza A/B program.

Cocrystal is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics. In December 2020, the company selected CDI-45205 as the lead compound for further development against coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The company is currently leveraging its unique structure-based technologies to develop antiviral drugs for seasonal and pandemic influenza, hepatitis C, coronaviruses and noroviruses.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cocrystal Pharma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector include Acorda Therapeutics Inc. ACOR and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXN both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acorda’s loss per share estimates have narrowed from $9.66 to $8.48 for 2020 and from $9.60 to $7.33 for 2021 over the past 60 days.

Alexion’s earnings per share estimates have increased from $12.04 to $12.06 for 2020 and from $12.77 to $12.78 for 2021 over the past 60 days.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Price

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. price | Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Quote

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases. Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.