Cocoon Holdings Concludes New Share Placing Event

Cocoon Holdings Limited successfully completed the issuance of 103,601,332 new shares at HK$0.100 each on 24 May 2024, raising approximately HK$10.2 million in net proceeds. The shares were placed with a minimum of six independent third-party placees, and the new funds are earmarked for purposes detailed in a previous announcement. Post-placement, the shareholding structure changed, slightly reducing the percentage held by the largest shareholder, YU Po Kwan, while increasing the stake of other public shareholders.

