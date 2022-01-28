Cocoa stocks at reporting locations rose in 2020/21 -ICCO EWGS

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Total reported cocoa stocks rose sharply during the 2020/21 season (October/September) partly driven by the availability of data from South-East Asia, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) Expert Working Group on Stocks (EWGS) estimated after a meeting on Thursday.

Total identified stocks rose by 403,000 tonnes to 1.561 million tonnes although the total included 199,000 tonnes from South-East Asia which did not report a year earlier.

The EWGS found estimated world stocks were 1.764 million tonnes at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The estimate was 160,000 tonnes below the ICCO's statistically derived stock estimate of 1.924 million tonnes owing partly to the unavailability of stock data from some important producing countries.

The ICCO in a statement issued on Friday said it may revise its estimate of a surplus of 212,000 tonnes for the season in its next update at the end of February to take into account the outcome of the EWGS survey.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

