Cocoa prices hit new record highs as deficit bets prevail

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cocoa prices hit fresh record highs on Thursday as dealers doubled down on deficit bets, saying demand for the chocolate ingredient is falling less than expected in response to soaring prices.

Asia's third-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 8.5% year-on-year, industry data showed earlier.

The data, however, followed much better than expected third quarter figures from Europe showing virtually flat demand, and strong figures from Ivory Coast and Brazil, where the grind is growing.

"So far consumption has held up better than people thought (it would)," said a dealer at a major cocoa merchant.

He added crop problems in top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana are severe, and that even with demand reacting to record prices, cocoa is on course to record a third consecutive deficit this season that he estimated would be as wide as 250,000-

300,000 metric tons.

March London cocoa LCCc2 futures traded on the ICE exchange set a record high of 3,195 pounds ($3,873.62) a ton earlier, and traded up 1.8% at 3,193 pounds by 1148 GMT. December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.2% to $3,683 a ton.

"We're not at (these price levels) because of a small (supply) issue. It's a fundamentally driven bull market," said the dealer.

Ivory Coast and Ghana are battling crop disease caused by excess rains, a lack of fertiliser and pesticides, and fears the El Nino weather event will further harm this season's output.

The market is now keenly awaiting third-quarter grind data from North America for further indications on the extent to which high prices are curbing demand.

In other soft commodities, March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.3% to 27.13 cents per lb, while December white sugar LSUc1 dropped 1.4% to $731.30 a ton.

January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.4% to $2,367 a ton, while December arabica coffee KCc1 also rose 1.4%, to $1.6030 per lb.

($1 = 0.8248 pounds)

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.