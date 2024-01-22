Cocoa pods develop well despite rare rains in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Rains were rare last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions but good soil moisture content helped to boost the development of many small pods for the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is now in its dry season which runs officially from mid-November to March when rains are normally poor and scarce.

"So far, yields from the mid-crop have been very good, with small pods continuing to appear in large numbers on the trees," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near the western region of Soubre, where 0.6 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 2.8 mm below the five-year average.

Similar conditions were reported in the southern region of Divo, where rainfall was below average and in the southern region of Agboville and Abengourou in the east, where rains were above average.

Given the number of small pods currently on trees, harvesting in the first three months of the mid-crop will be better than last season, farmers said.

They also said significant volumes of beans were still leaving the bush for the October-to-March main crop.

"We need at least one good rain(fall) in February for the quality (of the mid-crop) to be good," said Celestin Kan, who farms near the centre-western region of Daloa, where no rainfall fell last week.

The central region of Yamoussoukro also saw no rainfall last week while the central region of Bongouanou received 0.2 mm of rain last week, 1.1 mm below the average.

Weekly average temperatures ranged between 28.2 and 29.9 degrees Celsius (82.76°-85.82°F).

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

